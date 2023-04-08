POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Syrian children forced to work in oil refineries to support families
02:01
World
Syrian children are increasingly being forced to work in unregulated oil refineries to support their families. UNICEF, Save the Children and the United Nations have long pointed to a cottage industry that expanded after the outbreak of war. It means thousands of young people are being exposed to toxic chemicals and are missing out on their education. Kubra Akkoc reports. #syrianwar #childlabour
April 8, 2023
