British Intel: Moscow has very likely seized centre of Bakhmut

Russia has regained some momentum in the battle for Bakhmut. The British Defence Ministry says Russian forces have likely advanced to the centre of the fiercely contested city in eastern Ukraine, seizing the west bank of the river and threatening Ukraine's main supply route. Meanwhile, The United States believes Russia is behind the leaking of several classified US military documents posted on social media, offering a partial month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine. Lape Olarinoye has more.