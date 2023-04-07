POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can regulators protect us from toxic forever chemicals?
25:55
World
Forever chemicals are known to cause life-threatening diseases. Although the US Environmental Protection Agency has imposed strict limits on toxic PFAS in drinking water, question remains whether local municipalities are equipped to effectively test the toxins, especially with an estimated 200 million Americans affected. Can regulators truly protect us from forever chemicals? Guests: Richard Connor Editor of UNESCO's World Water Development Report Marc Edwards Environmental Engineering Professor at Virginia Tech Anil Sood President of CHETNA NGO
April 7, 2023
