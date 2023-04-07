World Share

Russia Warns of 'Countermeasures' After Finland Joins NATO

Nearly a year after applying to join NATO, Finland has become the alliance's 31st member. But the country that pushed Helsinki to abandon its decades of neutrality is not pleased. Not long after the Finnish flag was unfurled at NATO's headquarters in Brussels, Russia warned the accession was a dangerous historic mistake that would weaken regional security. Moscow went further, saying the risk of conflict has now increased, and it would be forced to take counter-measures. Russia and Finland share a 13-hundred km long border, which the Kremlin says has been reinforced in response to NATO's expansion. Last year, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, to protest what it said was the alliance's encroachment on its territory. In response, Finland and Sweden both applied to join NATO. Last week, Turkiye's parliament ratified Finland's bid, but not Sweden's, due to what Ankara says was the country's failure to crack down on terror groups. So how will Russia respond to Finland's accession and how will NATO react? Guests: Glenn Diesen Professor at University of South-Eastern Norway Sean Michael Cox Senior Adviser at the Global Policy Institute