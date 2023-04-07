What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Is the Biden admin trying to shift blame to Trump over botched afghan withdrawal?

President Joe Biden's administration has released a summary of after-action reports on the US' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan that laid blame on his predecessor Donald Trump, saying "there were no signs that more time, more funds or more Americans" could have fundamentally changed the trajectory. Former Afghan diplomat Omar Samad explains. #Kabulwithdrawal #Trump #Biden