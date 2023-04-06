POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why Andrew Tate friend Tam Khan believes him now
25:51
World
Why Andrew Tate friend Tam Khan believes him now
On the back of Andrew Tate's release and transition to house arrest, Nexus speaks exclusively to Tam Khan, one of his closest friends and why he now believes Tate that the 'Matrix' is out to kill him. And while Romanian prosecutors suspect the Tate brothers of all sorts of crimes- including rape and human trafficking so far they've not charged them with anything and have until June if they want to bring him to trial.
April 6, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?