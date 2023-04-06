World Share

Why Andrew Tate friend Tam Khan believes him now

On the back of Andrew Tate's release and transition to house arrest, Nexus speaks exclusively to Tam Khan, one of his closest friends and why he now believes Tate that the 'Matrix' is out to kill him. And while Romanian prosecutors suspect the Tate brothers of all sorts of crimes- including rape and human trafficking so far they've not charged them with anything and have until June if they want to bring him to trial.