Will President Tsai Ing Wen’s visit to the US put Taiwan at greater risk of Chinese aggression?
26:00
World
Will President Tsai Ing Wen’s visit to the US put Taiwan at greater risk of Chinese aggression?
Amidst rising tensions between China and the US, China has deployed warships near Taiwan, viewing the US visit by Taiwan's President as a provocation. Meanwhile, Taiwan's former president has visited China, stating "we are all Chinese." Are escalating tensions between the two superpowers, putting Taiwan at greater risk of Chinese aggression? Guests: Lin Ching-Yi Spokesperson for Democratic Progressive Party Xu Qinduo Former China Radio International Chief Correspondent Lai I-Chung Vice President at The Taiwan Think Tank Duncan Bartlett Research Associate at SOAS China Institute
April 6, 2023
