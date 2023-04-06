POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
04:53
World
Iranian, Saudi foreign ministers meet in China for the first time in seven years
Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers have met in China for the first formal meeting of their top diplomats in more than seven years. Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end their diplomatic rift and reopen embassies and consulates in a deal brokered by China last month. Mustafa Caner from Sakarya University unpacks the significance of the relationship between Riyadh and Tehran. #Iran #SaudiArabia #China
April 6, 2023
