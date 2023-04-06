What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Tsai and McCarthy acclaim strong ties after meeting in California

Taiwan's defence ministry says one Chinese aircraft carrier and three warships have been detected around the self-ruled island. The statement came hours after Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday. It's the highest diplomatic visit by a Taiwanese leader on US soil since 1979, despite threats of retaliation by China. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.