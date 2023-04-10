POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China conducts military drills around Taiwan as tensions escalate
06:39
World
China conducts military drills around Taiwan as tensions escalate
China says it has carried out live ammunition simulated air strikes around Taiwan, on its third and final day of military drills. Taiwan's military says it's on high alert, as Beijing carries out the simulated strikes on key targets on the island. Asia political risk analyst Ross Feingold unpacks what message Beijing is trying to send by conducting this military drills. #China #Taiwan #KevinMcCarthy
April 10, 2023
