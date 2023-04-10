POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Saudi officials in Yemen to negotiate with Houthi rebels
04:29
World
Saudi officials in Yemen to negotiate with Houthi rebels
A delegation from Saudi Arabia is in Yemen to negotiate a truce with Iran-backed Houthi rebels to try and finally bring peace to the fractured country. It comes days after China brokered a deal to restore relations between Riyadh and Tehran. James Dorsey from S Rajaratnam School of International Studies weighs in on whether these negotiations will bring an end to the conflict. #Yemen #SaudiArabia #Houthirebels
April 10, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?