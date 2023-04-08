World Share

Miners break their fasts 800 metres under the surface

For a long time, workers at the Trepcha mine in Kosovo have followed a unique tradition during the month of Ramadan. When it is time for Iftar - the meal eaten after sunset to break their fast - they put down their tools and enjoy the food, despite being 800 metres undergound. The miners say they're determined to fast, even though their work is grueling, and carried out in extreme temperatures, humidity and dust. Haris Ademi has their story.