The World Health Organization marks its 75th anniversary
The World Health Organization is marking its 75th anniversary, calling for a renewed drive for health equity. WHO has 194 member states and was founded soon after the Second World War with a motto of 'health for all'. It has celebrated many success stories in the last seven decades but has also come under public and media scrutiny due to its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kubra Akkoc reports.
April 7, 2023
