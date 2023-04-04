BizTech Share

TikTok bans in Europe

The US was the first to begin steps to ban Tiktok. Now governments across Europe are following suit by insisting that the Chinese-owned app is removed from the phones of all government officials. What exactly are they so worried about? GUESTS: Gavin Millard Deputy Chief technology officer for Tenable Ross Brewer Chief Revenue Officer of SimSpace Einar Tangen Senior Fellow at the Taihe Institute Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by Philip Hampsheir, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 16:00 BST on TRT World.