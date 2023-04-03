POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NATO confirms that Finland will join military alliance on Tuesday
World
Finland is to become the 31st member of Nato on Tuesday, in what's being described as one of the most important moments for the western alliance. Helsinki's decision to join NATO was prompted by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, with which Finland shares a long border. It's a setback for Moscow which has been bitterly opposed to any NATO expansion. Turkiye had initially been opposed to the bid but ratified the application last week after assurances had been reached. Rumeysa Codar reports.
April 3, 2023
