Just 2 Degrees: Tornado Tragedy, Jupiter’s shrinking Great Red Spot
26:00
World
Just 2 Degrees: Tornado Tragedy, Jupiter’s shrinking Great Red Spot
A massive storm uproots hundreds of lives in southern US, as scientists investigate the link between tornadoes and the climate crisis. We discuss what’s happening on the solar system’s largest planet and if it affects us. And, environmentalists are furious over the news of an octopus farm in Spain. Host : Reagan des Vignes Guests: Julia Poliscanova Jim Saker Elena Lara Amitabha Ghosh
April 4, 2023
