What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Will Nashville's school shooting bring about gun control reform in the US?

The recent school shooting in Nashville has once again sparked a heated debate over gun control in America. The question on many people's minds is whether this tragic event will serve as a catalyst for change in the country's gun laws or if the status quo will remain. Guests: John Lott Crime Prevention Research Center President Allen Louis Linton II Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at ACM Larry Barton Professor of Crisis Management and Public Safety at UCF