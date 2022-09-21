POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What’s the point of observing World Peace Day?
What’s the point of observing World Peace Day?
The International Day of Peace is observed around the world on September 21 every year. The UN marks this day by ringing a bell at 12 GMT, marking a global moment of silence to summon non-violence and ceasefires. But does that really have an impact on global conflicts? Does this day play any role, if at all, in achieving global peace? Here’s the uncomfortable question: What’s the point? What does Peace Day mean to you? Let us know in the comments. #worldpeaceday
September 21, 2022
