A real-life superhero: Guardian of Angels

Do you remember TRT World’s award-winning documentary “Guardian of Angels”? The guardian, Mohamed Bzeek, is in Türkiye. Thanks to the strong bond of friendship established between the TRT team and Bzeek, he recently came to Istanbul. And while he was in town, he paid a surprise visit to TRT World. Let’s revisit his story. In Los Angeles County, there are thousands of foster parents caring for children until they can find a permanent home. But there is only one foster parent who is caring for children who will never see another home because they are dying. #guardianofangels #mohamedbzeek #fosterparenting