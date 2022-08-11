POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hot air ballooning in Cappadocia
Cappadocia has a landscape like none other in the world. Hiking along honeycombed hillsides, through fairy chimneys and across rocky valleys is lovely, but by far the best way to experience this unique terrain is from high above. Cappadocia is the only place in the world where more than 100 hot air balloons fly up into the sky at the same time and is known for its annual hot air balloon festival, when the skies are filled with brightly coloured canopies. Do you want to explore more of Türkiye with like-minded travellers? Join Erol for a magical adventure in Cappadocia! #Cappadocia
August 11, 2022
