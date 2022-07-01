POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
My Türkiye: The Lycian Way, Part 3
10:46
World
My Türkiye: The Lycian Way, Part 3
On the final stretch of the Lycian Way, Erol explores Mount Olympus, famous for the natural gas that seeps from its slopes, and ends his journey at the bewitching Goynuk Canyon. This video is part of TRT World’s “My Türkiye” digital series, exploring different regions of Türkiye and showcasing their hidden treasures. #LycianWay #Olympus #ComeSeeTürkiye Watch the other episodes in our series: Episode one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRsCdq4IIAY Episode two: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ERszmaZIgEQ&t=26s
July 1, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?