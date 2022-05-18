POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
International Yoruk Turkmen Festival in Antalya
04:36
World
International Yoruk Turkmen Festival in Antalya
The International Yoruk Turkmen Festival recently took place in Antalya. The festival hosted dancers, singers, shows, food stands and more from diverse ethnic Turkic groups – who speak Turkic languages – from Central, East, North and West Asia, as well as parts of Europe. Visitors showed great interest in learning about and acquainting themselves with the history and traditions of Turkic people, as well as with all aspects of the nomadic culture that is connected to them. #yoruk #turkmen #türkiyefestival
May 18, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?