An open school for underprivileged children in Pakistan

Master Ayub is an educator and civil defence worker who has dedicated his life to educating poor Pakistani children. He started out alone, teaching many children in Islamabad who work to support their families and cannot attend regular school. This unique school has no ceiling or walls and lacks tables and chairs for its students. This is Master Ayub’s open air school and any child who wants to learn is welcome. #Pakistan #MasterAyub #OpenSchool