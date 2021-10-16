World Share

What happened in Azerbaijan?

More than 30 years of tension and violence in the South Caucasus affected the lives of thousands of people. Nobody knows how many people have lost their lives. Both nations are gripped with the pain of loss. Civilians, mostly Azerbaijanis, have suffered the most from this war and they were abandoned by the international community. This documentary aims to highlight how years of war impacted Azerbaijan’s civilians. It is the story of a conflict that left a deep scar on the soul of a nation. #Karabakh