POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Authentic Colombian food in London | Taste of Colours | E5
05:49
World
Authentic Colombian food in London | Taste of Colours | E5
One of the few restaurants in the Brixton Village arcade still left from before its regeneration, “El Rancho de Lalo” more than holds its own against all the newcomers. Meet Mercedes and Lalo, who built their restaurant as a Colombian cantina to provide a sense of home for everyone who misses their homeland. “Taste of Colours” is a short documentary series that focuses on minority-owned restaurants in London, an ethnically diverse city. Come with us to discover a taste of colours, because food brings us together. #Colombian
July 24, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?