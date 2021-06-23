POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rose of the Caucasus: War and Migration
08:30
World
Rose of the Caucasus: War and Migration
Roza Fatima Tambi is one of the first Caucasian immigrants to arrive in the United States. She survived World War II as a child and travelled from her little village in the Caucasus to war-torn cities in Europe for months to find safety. Now 91 years old, she is one of the few remaining witnesses of a devastating conflict in world history. But instead of sitting back, she puts most of her time and energy into telling her story to the world, which could make her the next Instagram phenomenon. #Caucasians #war #immigration
June 23, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?