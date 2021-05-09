World Share

Birmingham’s hidden gem: Kashmiri food at its best | Taste of Colours | E3

In this special Ramadan episode of “Taste of Colours” we follow the touching story of Imran and Irfan, two brothers who serve their grandma’s recipe in Birmingham. Their journey demonstrates that a taste from a distant childhood can become a well-known and popular dish. “Taste of Colours” is a short documentary series that focuses on minority-owned restaurants in London, an ethnically diverse city. Come with us to discover a taste of colours, because food brings us together. #KashmiriFood