A reggae musician introduces Nepalese cuisine to London | Taste of Colours | E2

Here is an exciting story of Shubha Giri, a reggae artist who introduces his culture and food from the high mountains of Nepal to one of the capitals of the world, London. His journey demonstrates that food and music are two sides of the same coin. Toward the end of the video, you can hear one of his most recent works from his label Kingsland Ites. “Taste of Colours” is a short documentary series that focuses on minority-owned restaurants in London, an ethnically diverse city. Come with us to discover a taste of colours, because food brings us together. #NepaleseCuisine #reggae The song: "Moving on (feat. Alan Weekes) · Kingsland Ites" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHXszCNoFKc