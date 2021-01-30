POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Not News But Life I A World Without Cash I Episode 5
13:59
BizTech
Not News But Life I A World Without Cash I Episode 5
Have you ever wondered about the future of money? Is cash still king? Are you ready for digital payment? Who is behind bitcoin? You've probably heard something about cryptocurrency or you've already invested in your money. It doesn't matter whether you know a lot or nothing. This is the video you need to watch when it comes to #cryptocurrency. We talked about digital money with experts and the public. - Also available on TRT World - Watch other episodes of 'Not News But Life' 👉 http://trt.world/fhts
January 30, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?