What does love mean to you?
04:25
World
Everyone needs love in their lives, whether they admit it or not. But, have you ever defined love? Have you ever asked yourself what love means to you? “Love” means so many things depending on different stories, lives and feelings. So, TRT World’s Tulin Tezel asked people: “What does love mean to you?” and their answers will definitely leave you with a big smile! TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/fkw5 #love #documentary #whatislove
January 2, 2021
