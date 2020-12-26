World Share

Gifted drummer Bilal Goregen

Do you know who Bilal Goregen is? A gifted drummer, Goregen rose to fame around the world after his "Cat Vibing To levan Polkka" video went viral on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. He sings and plays the darbuka. ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #CatVibing #TurkishDrummer #IevanPolkka