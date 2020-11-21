POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sinkholes increase in Konya Plain
Sinkholes increase in Konya Plain
The Konya Plain knows as Turkey's grain store faces drought due to excessive irrigation. For this reason, sinkholes in the region continue to threaten farmers. 70 percent of Konya's population is engaged in agriculture and livestock in this plain. Seref Kocan is one of the farmers who earn from the soil. He told us what farming is like with the risk of sinkholes. #Sinkholes #Farmer #Agriculture TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j
November 21, 2020
