Not News But Life - Artificial Intelligence I Episode 1
09:04
World
“Not News but Life” is a new series that focuses on topics that don’t make headlines but are very much part of everyday life. Here is the first episode. We all know how artificial intelligence operates in our lives, but how much do we really know? Let’s break it down. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #ArtificialIntelligence #AI #technology
October 26, 2020
