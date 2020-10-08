World Share

Deaf sisters’ voice is Karate

Sign Language is the second most used language with each country's local native variation. With the power of sign, millions of people around the world express themselves such as the Isik sisters in Turkey. Kader and Zeliha were born deaf. However, that didn't stop them from making their voices heard. And karate gives them a voice in an increasingly noisy world. Here is an inspirational story of remarkable deaf sisters on the International Day of Sign Languages.