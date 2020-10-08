POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Deaf sisters’ voice is Karate
Sign Language is the second most used language with each country’s local native variation. With the power of sign, millions of people around the world express themselves such as the Isik sisters in Turkey. Kader and Zeliha were born deaf. However, that didn’t stop them from making their voices heard. And karate gives them a voice in an increasingly noisy world. Here is an inspirational story of remarkable deaf sisters on the International Day of Sign Languages. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #InternationalDayofSignLanguages #Signlanguage #Karate
October 8, 2020
