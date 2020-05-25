POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Spreading solidarity in the time of a pandemic
06:21
World
Spreading solidarity in the time of a pandemic
We are in a time of social isolation, but Turkey’s Vefa Group has found a way to express solidarity via the Covid-19 hotline for the elderly and those who have special needs. Turkey implemented a partial lockdown for people aged 65 and over. At the same time, Turkey’s interior minister developed a Covid-19 hotline to assist the elderly who are isolated at home. We spend a day with the Vefa Group to see how it all unfolds. #covid19 #coronavirussolidarity #socialisolation
May 25, 2020
