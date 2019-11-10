POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
My Toy Story
Taner Gunes' goal in life is that every child in rural Turkey has a toy. Not only is it his goal, but his life mission and passion. Having been an orphan himself, Taner knows how a kind gesture can change the fate of a child. And what better way to spread joy than through toys. Our documentary follows Taner on a journey through a Turkish village where children gather around as he distributes his special brand of magic to brighten their day.
November 10, 2019
