Melodies of Kashmir

Altaf Mir, a Kashmiri singer and craftsman, migrated to Pakistan-administered Kashmir from India-administered Kashmir back in the ’90s. He hasn’t been able to return or see his family since. Since the lockdown imposed by the Indian government in August 2019, Mir lost much of the occasional contact over the phone with his family and found out about the death of his mother 40 days later. Having made a name for himself as an established Kashmiri singer, Mir longs for a resolution of the Kashmir conflict so families could reunite. #KashmirConflict #Music #AltafMir