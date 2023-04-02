World Share

Ukraine calls Russia assuming rotating UNSC presidency 'a blow'

Russia has assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called it a slap in the face to the international community. The last time Moscow held the post was in February last year, when it launched its war in Ukraine. The Kremlin says it plans to "exercise all its rights" in the role of president. According to the UN Charter, the Security Council has primary responsibility for maintaining global peace and security. With five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members, it addresses the world's most pressing issues. Chapter Seven of the Charter covers agression and threats to peace, and Security Council resolutions passed under Chapter Seven are usually considered to be legally binding. For a resolution to be approved, it needs at least nine votes in favour, but if any of the five permanent members vote against it, then the resolution doesn't pass. Russia, China, France, the UK, and the United States have those veto powers. Sergej Sumlenny, Founder and co-director of European Resilience Initiative Center, is talking about Security Council and if Russia runs the UN Security Council this month.