Trial of former Kosovar president Hashim Thaci starts in The Hague
03:38
World
Trial of former Kosovar president Hashim Thaci starts in The Hague
The trial of former Kosovar president Hashim Thaci and three co-defendants for war crimes has begun, more than two years after Thaci's arrest and detention in The Hague. Thaci was president from 2016 until 2020, when he stepped down after being indicted. Giorgio Fruscione from the Italian Institute for International Political Studies discusses whether this trial will bring closure to the families of the victims. #HashimThaci #Kosov #warcrimes
April 3, 2023
