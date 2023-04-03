POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One Hungarian President Katalin Novak
13:35
World
One on One Hungarian President Katalin Novak
Sweden and Finland's bid for NATO has been at the centre of the region’s politics since Russia’s war on Ukraine began. Most NATO members ratified their accession, but two countries were hesitant: Türkiye and Hungary. After months of negotiation, both finally approved Finland’s bid last week. Sweden, however, is still waiting in line. TRT World sat down with Hungarian President Katalin Novak to talk about latest on the accession, as well as Hungary's energy industry and domestic politics.
April 3, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?