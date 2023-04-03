World Share

Israeli government approves creation of a national guard

The Israeli government has approved the creation of a national guard, under the supervision of the far-right national security minister. Itamar Ben-Gvir has reportedly agreed to a one-month delay of the highly controversial proposed changes to the judiciary, in return for permission to establish this force, under his direct control. Journalist Amichai Stein has more.