World
Blinken urges Moscow to release Wall Street Journal reporter
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a rare phone call with his Russian counterpart, to demand the immediate release of two Americans held in Moscow. One is a former US marine held for years, and the other, a journalist arrested Thursday. Both are accused of spying. But the Russian foreign minister says Washington should respect the rule of law. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
April 3, 2023
