World Share

NexTech: How the Digitalisation of Türkiye’s Healthcare System Saved Lives

NexTech looks at tomorrow’s industries today, to understand shifting trends and the challenges that come with any technological breakthroughs. In our first episode, we spoke with Türkiye’s Deputy Health Minister Suayip Birinci, about how the country’s vast digital network was crucial in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. Everything from the apps on our phones, to real time data centres that shared vital information with front line health workers, Türkiye’s digital health network not only saved lives, it changed the way the health industry operates.