Polls close in Finland as PM Sanna Marin faces tough competition
04:05
World
Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin faces a tough contest. Polls have now closed in Finland where the country is choosing a new government. Theodora Helimäki who is Doctoral Researcher at the University of Helsinki, specialising in voting behaviour and decision making patterns, was talked about Finland elections and why this race was so close. #Finlandelections #SannaMarin #newgovernment
April 2, 2023
