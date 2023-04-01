POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Finland's youngest prime minister retains support or many voters
Finland's youngest prime minister retains support or many voters
The People of Finland go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new government. 34 year old prime minister Sanna Marin of the left of centre Social Democrats is struggling to stay in power with the polls suggesting centre right and nationalist parties could form the next coalition. Marin remains personally popular for leading her country's accession to NATO and guiding it through the Covid-19 pandemic, but her government's high spending on public services has drawn criticism. Simon McGregor-Wood looks ahead.
April 1, 2023
