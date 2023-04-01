POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Just 2 Degrees: ‘Disaster Movie’ unfolding & the Saviours of the Dessert
25:55
World
The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says the climate crisis is a ticking time bomb, with more human suffering and species extinctions on the way. Cacti may look great on your work desk, but they’re pivotal to our dessert regions. And India’s cancer-causing smog is infamous - why is it so hard to get rid of? Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guests: Sharon George Meehale Pillet Rajiv Kumar Chaturvedi #Just2Degrees
April 1, 2023
