Putin indicted by the ICC: what does that actually mean?

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 17th. He’s accused of being responsible for the forced deportation of Ukrainian children. But in practical terms, what does that warrant really mean for Putin? Guests: Toby Cadman International Criminal Law specialist and Co-head of Guernica 37 Chambers Thomas Warrick Senior fellow at the Atlantic Council Chris Nineham Author of ‘The People v. Tony Blair’ Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by Philip Hampsheir, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 16:00 BST on TRT World.