Top UN court rules US illegally froze Iranian assets, orders to pay compensation
The International Court of Justice has ruled that Washington violated the 1955 friendship treaty with Tehran, which was still in place when US courts froze the assets of Iranian companies. However, in a blow for Tehran, the world court said during Thursday's ruling that it did not have jurisdiction over $1.75 billion in frozen assets from Iran's central bank, by far the largest amount claimed back by Iran. Jason Isaacson, chief of policy and political affairs at the American Jewish community weighs- in on this ruling. #Iran #ICJ #USA #ICC #
March 30, 2023
