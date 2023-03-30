POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US dollar advances as banking sector fears ease
04:44
BizTech
US dollar advances as banking sector fears ease
Asia stocks are rising, with the Australian ASX hitting a two-week high as banking fears ease. European stocks are also set to open higher, and the dollar is strengthening amid improved risk sentiment. The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation now faces almost $23 billion in costs from recent bank failures and is reportedly considering assigning a larger portion of this burden to the nation's biggest banks. But while more stringent capital requirements for US institutions may calm nerves, some analysts still expect a recession. #USDollar #AsiaStocks #BankingCrisis
March 30, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?