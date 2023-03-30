POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Beijing threatens retaliation if McCarthy meets Taiwan leader
03:21
World
Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen has stopped over in New York en route to Central America, where she will meet the leaders of Guatemala and Belize. On her way back she's scheduled to meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, but China has vowed to take resolute measures to fight back if the meeting goes ahead. Alexander Huang of Tamkang University looks at how Beijing will react to this meeting. #KevinMcCarthy #TsaiIngwen #China
March 30, 2023
